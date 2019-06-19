Alum Builds Community and Supports Restorative Justice Efforts in South Korea

Salisbury, a Montana native, doesn’t know what she’ll do when she returns to the U.S., and she jokes that her plans fluctuate frequently. For now, she is focused on being present during her remaining time in Korea. She’s made a Korea bucket list of things to see and experience, and she looks forward to spending time with the people there. She’s already enjoyed many unique experiences. In December, Salisbury and a group of friends attended a prayer pilgrimage to the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, which is held by a community called Bargn Nuri. The group visits sites of massacres or political drama. Salisbury and her friends were even asked to speak about Mennonite history, the history of their organizations, and their opinions on peace once they arrived.



Salisbury’s twin sister, Madeleine ’18, is not surprised to see her sister in a mission field. Madeleine describes her sister as a hardworking person who intentionally listens to others to understand their uniqueness. Madeleine has seen that grow during her sister’s time in South Korea, as living in a different culture requires her to lean into God as she navigates the cultural differences. “It's challenged her to draw closer to God, and He has equipped her to become an even better empathizer, leader, harmonizer, and individualizer,” she says. “I think Hannah has grown further into who Christ has created her to be.”



Salisbury says Bethel prepared her for the work she’s doing now. She is grateful for the many people at Bethel—including Madeleine—who challenged, prayed with, and supported her. “Having professors who prayed in class, who chatted about daily life and ask hard questions when I needed it; having employers who mentored me as a person just as much as they were my boss, or simply just the faculty, staff or alumni who you encountered daily, was so life-giving,” she says. Salisbury values the time she spent at Bethel, and she sees the community-focused atmosphere has continued in Korea. “I grew a lot and changed a lot at Bethel, and I think it prepared me really well,” she says.