Find your major or program

We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.

651.635.8000

admissions@bethel.edu

Request information

My leadership mission is to be the voice for those who don't have the strength to speak. Bethel guided me down a path to serve that mission in a way I never dreamt existed.

Julie Kline '15

The classes were informative and practical. I often find myself using concepts I learned in acting classes to help with presentations even outside of theatre.

Erin Lorentz '13
Current job: Student Alumni Programming Coordinator

While abroad, God broke my heart for the injustices happening in the lives of women. The support and mentoring I received from the department taught me to speak and act strongly against injustice, offering healing hope to the hurting.

Emily Defenbaugh '13
Current job: Women's Advocate at 360 Communities, Lewis Home

The philosophy department at Bethel exposed me not only to challenging intellectual ideas, but also to new ways of thinking and learning. The experience helped to prepare me for the rigorous academic requirements of both law school and legal practice.

Eva Rodelius '10
Current job: Associate Attorney at Carson, Clelland & Schreder

00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school

0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council

News

Alumni Profile: Joshua Babel CAPS’16

January 20, 2017 | 9 a.m.

Brief Time at Bethel Inspires Lifetime of Giving

January 18, 2017 | 11 a.m.

Events

JAN 22 2017

Vespers

8 p.m. Benson Great Hall

A time of musical worship

JAN 22 2017

Vespers

10 p.m. Benson Great Hall

A time of musical worship

JAN 23 2017

Moms in Prayer: 2016-17 Monday Morning Group

9:30 a.m. BC468A on main campus (Brushaber Commons Level 4) or St. Paul Room at Anderson Center (Level 5)

Gather with other Bethel University moms to pray for students, the campus, faculty, and staff.

