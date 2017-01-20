We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.
With more than 100 majors and programs of study, dozens of student-led clubs, extracurricular activities, and intramural sports, there's something at Bethel for you. Our community is informed by our intellect and our faith, and we think it's our best feature. We hope you think so, too.
Our campuses are amazing places and we'd love to show them to you. Schedule your own visit or attend one of our campus visit events.
Finding the right university is a challenge. We are here to help with any questions or concerns you may have. No question is too big or too small.
Thanks for requesting information! Check your email, you should be hearing from us soon.
I learned many invaluable lessons at Bethel but what stands out was the accessibility of the faculty and their genuine desire to see students succeed. I was never a number in a classroom. Many of those professors remain mentors today.Allie Ryan '11
Studying Political Science at Bethel greatly influenced my direction and experience now in ministry with the homeless and addicted populations in the Twin Cities. I have gained a more keen eye for the ways power can be used and abused!David Morrow '04
I learned many invaluable lessons at Bethel but what stands out was the accessibility of the faculty and their genuine desire to see students succeed. I was never a number in a classroom. Many of those professors remain mentors today.Allie Ryan '11
Studying Political Science at Bethel greatly influenced my direction and experience now in ministry with the homeless and addicted populations in the Twin Cities. I have gained a more keen eye for the ways power can be used and abused!David Morrow '04
00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school
0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council
Hollywood Director Dallas Jenkins Visits Bethel
January 25, 2017 | 3 p.m.
Bethel Program Director Attends Educational Technology Summit at White House
January 23, 2017 | 11 a.m.
JAN 26 2017
Adult Undergraduate and Graduate Info Session
6 p.m. CT Lundquist Community Life Center (CLC)
Meet program directors, faculty, and current students and learn more about our adult undergrad and graduate programs!
JAN 28 2017
Lunch with Bethel Friends in Naples, Florida
11 a.m. ET The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club
Enjoy food and fellowship and hear from special guest Nathan Lindquist, Ph.D.
FEB 1 2017
Chapel - The Art of Being WITH
10:15 a.m. Benson Great Hall
Laurel Bunker - Dean and Campus Pastor
We try to make the application process as easy as possible. The whole process can take you less than 30 minutes!