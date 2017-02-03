We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.
With more than 100 majors and programs of study, dozens of student-led clubs, extracurricular activities, and intramural sports, there's something at Bethel for you. Our community is informed by our intellect and our faith, and we think it's our best feature. We hope you think so, too.
Our campuses are amazing places and we'd love to show them to you. Schedule your own visit or attend one of our campus visit events.
Finding the right university is a challenge. We are here to help with any questions or concerns you may have. No question is too big or too small.
Thanks for requesting information! Check your email, you should be hearing from us soon.
Bethel's Leadership in Higher Education doctoral program equipped me to navigate the complex and changing landscape of higher education. The program content, the instructors, and my colleagues were all instrumental in expanding my professional capabilities.Bill Paxton '14
The sense of community within the PA program at Bethel is something I appreciate greatly. The teachers and students are all on the same team - we want to become the best people and medical providers we can be.Sarah Field '16
I loved attending Bethel. From the moment I started attending Bethel, I knew the faculty were invested in me. They cared about me, prayed for me, and genuinely wanted to see me succeed.Nanette Vogel '14
There have been many opportunities for great conversation in the classroom that went beyond the surface and really made me think differently about the world and myself.Hirut Tilleskjor '16
00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school
0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council
Sodexo’s Mindful Initiative Showcases Healthy Dining Options
February 02, 2017 | 3 p.m.
Bethel Theatre Presents “The Music Man”
February 01, 2017 | 11 a.m.
FEB 2 2017
Olson Gallery
Show of work by Endi Poskovic
FEB 3 2017
Johnson Gallery
Art and Design Senior Seminar Thesis Exhibition
FEB 3 2017
7:30 p.m. Benson Great Hall
Performed February 2-5. The classic, award-winning musical is a great show for the whole family to brighten the winter doldrums!
We try to make the application process as easy as possible. The whole process can take you less than 30 minutes!