Find your major or program

We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.

Home away from home

With more than 100 majors and programs of study, dozens of student-led clubs, extracurricular activities, and intramural sports, there's something at Bethel for you. Our community is informed by our intellect and our faith, and we think it's our best feature. We hope you think so, too.

Bethel's Leadership in Higher Education doctoral program equipped me to navigate the complex and changing landscape of higher education. The program content, the instructors, and my colleagues were all instrumental in expanding my professional capabilities.

Bill Paxton '14
Current job: Director of MBA program at Bethel University

After over 20 years in financial services I decided to make a big career switch to teaching Spanish. I couldn't have made a better choice to prepare me than Bethel's MAT program - great instructors, support, and curriculum!

Brian Murphy '14
Current job: Spanish Teacher at Parnassus Preparatory School

I am astonished and whole-heartedly humbled by the love, support, and friendships I made in the Athletic Training Education Program! I not only received an outstanding education by top professors, but I was able to become their friends, and now, colleagues!

Megan Roschen '13
Grad school: Mayo School of Health Sciences Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program

Bethel's online program works great for me. It combines the best practices of online learning and classroom teaching. I am able to learn from a proven professor, study at my own pace, and progress with my cohort.

Jonathan De Groot '17
Current job: Campus Ministries at Dordt College

00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school

0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council

Four Bethel Seminary Programs Move Fully Online

January 27, 2017 | noon

Hollywood Director Dallas Jenkins Visits Bethel

January 25, 2017 | 3 p.m.

FEB 1 2017

Chapel - The Art of Being WITH

10:15 a.m. Benson Great Hall

Laurel Bunker - Dean and Campus Pastor

FEB 2 2017

I Was Born Into These Lands

Olson Gallery

Show of work by Endi Poskovic

FEB 2 2017

President's Reception

6 p.m. Eastlund Room

This is a by-invitation-only event prior to the theatre performance of The Music Man.

