Bethel’s online program gave Joshua Babel ’16 the flexibility and community he needed to complete his adult undergrad degree in organizational leadership.

Bethel community is about friendship, support, deep conversation, and becoming more like Christ.

Our professors care about your success, and they’ll be your guides as you make important decisions about your future.

Here, you’ll learn from classmates who will challenge and support you as you pursue your calling.

When you graduate from Bethel, you’ll be prepared to lead with confidence and make a difference in your workplace and community.

Find your major or program

We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.

Home away from home

With more than 100 majors and programs of study, dozens of student-led clubs, extracurricular activities, and intramural sports, there's something at Bethel for you. Our community is informed by our intellect and our faith, and we think it's our best feature. We hope you think so, too.

Our campuses are amazing places and we'd love to show them to you. Schedule your own visit or attend one of our campus visit events.

Contact Us

Finding the right university is a challenge. We are here to help with any questions or concerns you may have. No question is too big or too small.

651.635.8000

admissions@bethel.edu

I learned many invaluable lessons at Bethel but what stands out was the accessibility of the faculty and their genuine desire to see students succeed. I was never a number in a classroom. Many of those professors remain mentors today.

Allie Ryan '11
Current job: Legislative Correspondent for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

Studying Political Science at Bethel greatly influenced my direction and experience now in ministry with the homeless and addicted populations in the Twin Cities. I have gained a more keen eye for the ways power can be used and abused!

David Morrow '04
Current job: Director of Chaplains at Union Gospel Mission

00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school

0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council

News

Hollywood Director Dallas Jenkins Visits Bethel

January 25, 2017 | 3 p.m.

Bethel Program Director Attends Educational Technology Summit at White House

January 23, 2017 | 11 a.m.

Events

JAN 26 2017

Adult Undergraduate and Graduate Info Session

6 p.m. CT Lundquist Community Life Center (CLC)

Meet program directors, faculty, and current students and learn more about our adult undergrad and graduate programs!

JAN 28 2017

Lunch with Bethel Friends in Naples, Florida

11 a.m. ET The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club

Enjoy food and fellowship and hear from special guest Nathan Lindquist, Ph.D.

FEB 1 2017

Chapel - The Art of Being WITH

10:15 a.m. Benson Great Hall

Laurel Bunker - Dean and Campus Pastor

