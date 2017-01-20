We offer more than 100 areas of study for undergrads, as well as programs for adult undergrad, graduate, and seminary students. Enter a career or area of interest to find and compare majors, programs, certificates, and licenses.
With more than 100 majors and programs of study, dozens of student-led clubs, extracurricular activities, and intramural sports, there's something at Bethel for you. Our community is informed by our intellect and our faith, and we think it's our best feature. We hope you think so, too.
Our campuses are amazing places and we'd love to show them to you. Schedule your own visit or attend one of our campus visit events.
Finding the right university is a challenge. We are here to help with any questions or concerns you may have. No question is too big or too small.
Thanks for requesting information! Check your email, you should be hearing from us soon.
Bethel's Leadership in Higher Education doctoral program equipped me to navigate the complex and changing landscape of higher education. The program content, the instructors, and my colleagues were all instrumental in expanding my professional capabilities.Bill Paxton '14
After over 20 years in financial services I decided to make a big career switch to teaching Spanish. I couldn't have made a better choice to prepare me than Bethel's MAT program - great instructors, support, and curriculum!Brian Murphy '14
I am astonished and whole-heartedly humbled by the love, support, and friendships I made in the Athletic Training Education Program! I not only received an outstanding education by top professors, but I was able to become their friends, and now, colleagues!Megan Roschen '13
Bethel's online program works great for me. It combines the best practices of online learning and classroom teaching. I am able to learn from a proven professor, study at my own pace, and progress with my cohort.Jonathan De Groot '17
00% of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school
0th lowest tuition out of the 17 schools in the Minnesota Private College Council
Four Bethel Seminary Programs Move Fully Online
January 27, 2017 | noon
Hollywood Director Dallas Jenkins Visits Bethel
January 25, 2017 | 3 p.m.
FEB 1 2017
Chapel - The Art of Being WITH
10:15 a.m. Benson Great Hall
Laurel Bunker - Dean and Campus Pastor
FEB 2 2017
Olson Gallery
Show of work by Endi Poskovic
FEB 2 2017
6 p.m. Eastlund Room
This is a by-invitation-only event prior to the theatre performance of The Music Man.
We try to make the application process as easy as possible. The whole process can take you less than 30 minutes!